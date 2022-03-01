Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Price Target Cut to €88.00

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($106.74) to €88.00 ($98.88) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KNRRY. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nord/LB upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €99.00 ($111.24) to €97.00 ($108.99) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $33.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.