Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target to C$16.50

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

OTCMKTS LWSCF opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

