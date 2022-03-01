JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

GFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.32.

Shares of GFL opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.29. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 156.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,020,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,001 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,540 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,395,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at $44,813,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

