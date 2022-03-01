Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 27,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHYS opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

