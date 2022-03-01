Rally Reaches Market Capitalization of $575.27 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Rally coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000512 BTC on exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $575.27 million and $5.67 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043592 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.76 or 0.06660991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,572.51 or 1.00108207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00048083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,695,031 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.