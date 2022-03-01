DILA Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DILA) Short Interest Down 85.7% in February

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DILA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DILA opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. DILA Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $10.28.

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

