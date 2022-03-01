Short Interest in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Expands By 933.3%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, an increase of 933.3% from the January 31st total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AirNet Technology stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.08% of AirNet Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANTE opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. AirNet Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09.

AirNet Technology, Inc engages in selling advertising time slots on air travel advertising network. It also sells advertisements on digital television screens on the airplanes. The company was founded by Herman Man Guo in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

