VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Short Interest Down 93.3% in February

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the January 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $60.24 and a twelve month high of $71.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average of $66.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.

