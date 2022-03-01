Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 812.1% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:BFRA opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. Biofrontera has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biofrontera stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA – Get Rating) by 1,570.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Biofrontera worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biofrontera AG engages in the development, sale and distribution of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. Its products include Ameluz, BF-RhodolesXepi and Belixos. The company was founded by Hermann Lübbert in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

