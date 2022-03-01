First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,213,000 after buying an additional 67,548 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 496,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,543,000 after buying an additional 17,661 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 197,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,685,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,944,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 110,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,986 shares of company stock valued at $501,768. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.44.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $153.71 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 258.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Silicon Laboratories (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.