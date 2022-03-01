The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,734 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

MOS stock opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $52.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.30.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.