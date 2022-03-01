Studio Investment Management LLC Invests $2.63 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 61,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $361.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

