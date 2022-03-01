4,205 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000. BlackRock makes up about 1.5% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,958,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after acquiring an additional 79,120 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in BlackRock by 23.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in BlackRock by 143.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $743.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $831.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $882.74.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $980.14.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

