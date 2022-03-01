Colony Group LLC Buys New Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Man Group plc purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in StoneX Group by 100,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in StoneX Group by 49.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at $337,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

In related news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 5,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $440,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,756 and have sold 37,731 shares valued at $2,457,029. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneX Group (Get Rating)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.