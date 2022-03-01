Stelco Holdings Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:STLC)

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Stelco stock opened at C$38.91 on Tuesday. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$24.53 and a twelve month high of C$51.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14. The stock has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.85.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLC. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.06.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

