Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 93,597 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 867.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,597 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $12,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.55.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $117.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $97.87 and a 52 week high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.