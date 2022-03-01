The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,357 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $14,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAKE. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth approximately $30,051,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,702,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,253,000 after purchasing an additional 379,860 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,666,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,414,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

CAKE stock opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAKE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

