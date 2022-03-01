Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $12.97 Million in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,357,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 160.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 70,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 43,334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hecla Mining by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 97,847 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $808,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 2.09. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.43%.

HL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

