Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 34,369 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,369 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $13,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,501,000 after acquiring an additional 369,876 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 115,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 78,310 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,021,000. Masterton Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,030,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

PK opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

