Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $122,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

