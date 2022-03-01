Centiva Capital LP Sells 1,051 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in ITT were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ITT by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.44.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $87.87 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $105.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

