ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $86.68 Million Stock Holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,486,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,504 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.13% of AxoGen worth $86,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXGN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 114.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after buying an additional 531,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 25.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 659,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after buying an additional 133,209 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 42.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 355,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 105,760 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in AxoGen by 220.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 72,159 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the second quarter worth about $1,513,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXGN opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $388.20 million, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

