ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,235,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $102,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FWRD. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Forward Air by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 21.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

FWRD opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.25. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $125.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.13.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

About Forward Air (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.