Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd.

Vontier stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Vontier has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.53 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Vontier news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 246,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 1,613.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 182,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 172,068 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 165,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 124,210 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNT. TheStreet downgraded Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

