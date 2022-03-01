Shore Capital Lowers Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) to Hold

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

OXIG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.90) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 ($34.21) to GBX 2,600 ($34.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of LON OXIG opened at GBX 2,655 ($35.62) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,280.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,369.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54. Oxford Instruments has a 12-month low of GBX 1,700 ($22.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,830 ($37.97).

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

