Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 320 ($4.29) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.13% from the stock’s previous close.

CAML has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.96) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.56) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.96) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

CAML opened at GBX 217.50 ($2.92) on Monday. Central Asia Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 187.47 ($2.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 386 ($5.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 232.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 236.28. The company has a market capitalization of £382.86 million and a P/E ratio of 9.54.

About Central Asia Metals (Get Rating)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

