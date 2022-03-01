Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 320 ($4.29) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.13% from the stock’s previous close.

CAML has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.96) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.56) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.96) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

CAML opened at GBX 217.50 ($2.92) on Monday. Central Asia Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 187.47 ($2.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 386 ($5.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 232.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 236.28. The company has a market capitalization of £382.86 million and a P/E ratio of 9.54.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

