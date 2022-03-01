Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 2,350.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KGSPY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($133.71) to €115.00 ($129.21) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($133.71) to €115.00 ($129.21) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingspan Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $100.10 on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $73.88 and a 1 year high of $126.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.34.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

