HC Wainwright Increases Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target to $40.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 111.42% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.
Shares of RVMD stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $50.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57.
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
