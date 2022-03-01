HC Wainwright Increases Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target to $40.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 111.42% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $50.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 24.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after buying an additional 95,312 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 29.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 12.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 40,136 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 851,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,030,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 138.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolution Medicines (Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.