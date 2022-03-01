Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CHDN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $240.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.23. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

