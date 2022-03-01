Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) will report ($1.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the lowest is ($1.13). Redfin posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 194.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on RDFN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens lowered Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

Redfin stock opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.93. Redfin has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $81.97.

In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $469,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,409 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,269,000 after buying an additional 2,444,167 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 45.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,271,000 after buying an additional 1,960,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 82.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after buying an additional 1,115,726 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,624,000 after buying an additional 481,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Redfin by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,155,000 after purchasing an additional 282,111 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

