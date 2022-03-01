Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues Earnings Results

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

