Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues Earnings Results

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.
Shares of PRIM stock opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Primoris Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.
