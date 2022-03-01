Short Interest in Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLCC) Expands By 1,000.0%

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLCC opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Twinlab Consolidated has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

Twinlab Consolidated Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of branded nutritional supplements and other natural products sold to and through domestic health and natural food stores, mass market retailers, specialty stores retailers, on-line retailers and websites. Its brands include Twinlab, Reserveage, Metabolife, Trigosamine, and Alvita.

