Short Interest in Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLCC) Expands By 1,000.0%

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TLCC opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Twinlab Consolidated has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.
Twinlab Consolidated Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twinlab Consolidated (TLCC)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Twinlab Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twinlab Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.