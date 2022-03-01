Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in February

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
YATRY opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. Yamato has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $28.57.
Yamato Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yamato (YATRY)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Yamato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.