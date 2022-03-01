Short Interest in Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Drops By 90.0%

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Unrivaled Brands stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26. Unrivaled Brands has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unrivaled Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail, cultivation, and production of medical cannabis and agricultural products. It operates through the Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production segment which includes cannabis-focused retail, cultivation and production operations.

