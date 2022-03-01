Zacks: Brokerages Expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Investors Real Estate Trust reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Investors Real Estate Trust.

CSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.63.

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $93.99 on Tuesday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -335.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is -1,028.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,185,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

