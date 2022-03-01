Pundi X NEM Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 38.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $6.08 million and approximately $5,415.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00042624 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.40 or 0.06608974 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,501.70 or 0.99348341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00044512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00048298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

