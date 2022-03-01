Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,641 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,084.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $60,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,633 shares of company stock worth $10,493,279 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDNS opened at $151.43 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.76.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.