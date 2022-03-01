Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $40,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $845,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN opened at $511.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $621.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $432.09 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.69.

About Align Technology (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.