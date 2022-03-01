Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 10,906 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,906 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 321,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $631,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

