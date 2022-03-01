W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $1,657,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 23.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,655,000 after acquiring an additional 122,276 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 371,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,167,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPC. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 171.54%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

