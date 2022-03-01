Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 2,011 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on XEL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XEL stock opened at $67.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

