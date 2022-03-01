Enerplus Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Enerplus has increased its dividend payment by 31.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Enerplus has a dividend payout ratio of 5.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Enerplus to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

ERF stock opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,585 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth about $1,961,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 55,818 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

