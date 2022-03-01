KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $18.46 on Friday. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 102.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.13.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

