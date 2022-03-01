Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRMY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 24,683 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $989,541.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,568 shares of company stock worth $2,107,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 12,806 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $791,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $726,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

