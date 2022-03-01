Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Releases Earnings Results

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $339.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.67 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Interface updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.87. Interface has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Get Interface alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,280,000 after purchasing an additional 244,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Interface by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,980,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Interface by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Interface by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Interface by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 185,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

About Interface (Get Rating)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.