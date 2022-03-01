Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €110.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €110.00 ($123.60) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 125.04% from the stock’s current price.

HFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($55.06) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($105.73) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($128.09) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €87.91 ($98.78).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HFG opened at €48.88 ($54.92) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €41.79 ($46.96) and a 1 year high of €97.50 ($109.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €57.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €74.94.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.