The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $118.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LDOS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $101.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Leidos has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.55.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Leidos by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 36,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

