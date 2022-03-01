Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £165 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been given a £165 ($221.39) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($228.10) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171.90 ($230.65) to £170.10 ($228.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £175 ($234.80) to £140 ($187.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group set a £163.50 ($219.37) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £156.36 ($209.80).

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at GBX 9,278 ($124.49) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,200 ($123.44) and a fifty-two week high of £196.81 ($264.07). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of £110.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £125.26. The company has a market cap of £16.30 billion and a PE ratio of -223.03.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

