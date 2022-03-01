Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of GWR stock opened at C$19.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.29. The firm has a market cap of C$439.39 million and a P/E ratio of 116.87. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of C$18.47 and a 1-year high of C$25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
Global Water Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
