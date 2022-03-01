Craig Hallum Lowers Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) to Sell

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.50. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential downside of 32.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $730.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.89. Velodyne Lidar has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,838,000 after buying an additional 2,932,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after buying an additional 1,750,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,848,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after buying an additional 1,079,557 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 1,033.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 849,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 774,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 741,271 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

